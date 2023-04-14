By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- After pension reform battle, Macron weakened but unbowed - April 14, 2023
- Trudeau’s top aide tight-lipped on Chinese election meddling in Canada, citing security - April 14, 2023
- Judge rejects Trump’s bid to learn juror names at defamation trial - April 14, 2023