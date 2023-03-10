By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge is expected on Friday to consider what restrictions Sam Bankman-Fried should face while free on bail, and whether the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder’s Oct. 2 fraud trial should be pushed back.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain – spokesperson - March 10, 2023
- Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023 - March 10, 2023
- Investor dash for cash pumps U.S. money market funds to record high – Bofa - March 10, 2023