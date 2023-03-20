WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as a Washington jury handed the U.S. Justice Department another trial victory.
