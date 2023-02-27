By Nathan Layne (Reuters) – Four final defense witnesses are set to take the stand on Monday in the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard “Alex” Murdaugh before his attorneys rest their case, with jury deliberations on track to begin later in the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Bounces From Previous Support - February 27, 2023
- Mexican president to speak to Tesla’s Musk on Monday morning - February 27, 2023
- Jury in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial to visit scene of crime - February 27, 2023