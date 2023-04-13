By Helen Coster (Reuters) – Jury selection in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. is expected to begin on Thursday, as the court seeks 12 Delaware residents from a heavily-Democratic county to decide whether Fox News knowingly aired false claims about vote rigging in
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid - April 15, 2023
- After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor to start regular output on Sunday - April 15, 2023
- France’s Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests - April 15, 2023