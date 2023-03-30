By Lisa Richwine (Reuters) -A jury in Utah ruled on Thursday that Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah ski crash trial - March 30, 2023
- UK firms turn more hopeful, pricing plans cool – Lloyds survey - March 30, 2023
- Death toll from Ecuador landslide deaths rises to 17, over 70 remain missing - March 30, 2023