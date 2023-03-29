ACCRA (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Ghanaian women entrepreneurs on Wednesday to discuss economic empowerment and leadership, her last engagement in Accra before heading to Tanzania to continue her week-long African tour.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- White House prepares new bank rule proposal after failures – source - March 29, 2023
- Kamala Harris wraps up Ghana visit, heads to Tanzania - March 29, 2023
- Israel’s Netanyahu upbeat on reform compromise after Biden reproach - March 29, 2023