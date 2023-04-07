(Reuters) – Kansas lawmakers approved a bill early on Friday that would require healthcare providers to tell patients that medication abortions can be reversed once started, a claim medical experts call unfounded and potentially dangerous.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tensions high in Israel after deadly attacks - April 7, 2023
- U.S. judge hands anti-abortion groups partial win over abortion pill - April 7, 2023
- Bank deposits edge up after record outflows, Fed data shows - April 7, 2023