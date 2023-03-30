ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s ruling Amanat party nominated Alikhan Smailov, prime minister since January 2022, for the same position on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said, meaning he was certain to retain the job.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX in the Hands of German Inflation and the ECB Economic Bulletin - March 30, 2023
- Kazakh PM Smailov set to keep job after election - March 30, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Spike in US Jobless Claims to Deliver $1.24 - March 30, 2023