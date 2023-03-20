ASTANA (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s ruling Amanat party won 53.9% of the vote in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election, official data showed on Monday, giving President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev carte blanche to reform the oil-rich nation in line with his social justice objectives.
