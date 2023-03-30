By Andrew Hay (Reuters) – Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Wednesday overturned the governor’s veto of a bill to ban transgender youths from gender-affirming healthcare and restrict which toilets they use in public schools, voting in line with a national conservative-led movement.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia govt introduces Indigenous referendum bill in parliament - March 29, 2023
- Brazil’s Bolsonaro says will not lead the opposition, will work with his party - March 29, 2023
- Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of transgender bill - March 29, 2023