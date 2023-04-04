NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday called for parties outside parliament to be involved in talks on electoral reform and the high cost of living, at odds with President William Ruto’s plan for negotiations to be held only within parliament.
