OHRID, North Macedonia (Reuters) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Kosovo and Serbia have reached “some kind of a deal” on implementing a Western-backed deal to normalize ties on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kosovo to launch talks on self-management of Serbian communities -Borrell - March 18, 2023
- Kosovo, Serbia agree on “some kind of deal” to normalize ties - March 18, 2023
- Lieutenant in Tyre Nichols’ death retired before termination hearing -reports - March 18, 2023