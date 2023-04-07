(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday it had followed “important talks” between Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, but said it doubted China would change its position on the Ukraine conflict under external pressure.
