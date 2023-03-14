MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday that a joint plan by the United States, Britain and Australia to create a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines raised questions about nuclear proliferation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- United Airlines shares fall after dour forecast on expenses, slowing demand - March 14, 2023
- Kremlin says AUKUS submarine deal raises proliferation questions - March 14, 2023
- Volkswagen invests in batteries, raw materials in race for affordable EV - March 14, 2023