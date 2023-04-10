MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that China had every right to respond to what it called repeated “provocations” against it and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin says China has every right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine - April 10, 2023
- In Fox-Dominion defamation trial, jury to weigh executives’ role - April 10, 2023
- Belarus leader says he wants guarantees that Russia will defend his country if it is attacked – BelTA - April 10, 2023