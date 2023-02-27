MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking the interests of all sides into account.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Germany sees more signs of employment growth – IAB survey - February 27, 2023
- Kremlin says China’s Ukraine peace plan should be studied in detail - February 27, 2023
- Marketmind: Long March ahead - February 27, 2023