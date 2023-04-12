By Guy Faulconbridge MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Wednesday said the outlook for the landmark U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal was not great as promises to remove obstacles to Russian exports of agricultural and fertiliser exports had not been fulfilled.
