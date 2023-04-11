(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had “violated Russian law” and been caught “red-handed”, after the U.S. State Department officially designated him as having been “wrongfully detained” by Russia.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Climbed Back Above $2000 - April 11, 2023
- Kremlin says U.S. reporter ‘violated’ law as Biden calls detention ‘totally illegal’ - April 11, 2023
- Glencore offers Teck cash option in bid to sway shareholders - April 11, 2023