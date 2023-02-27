MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking the interests of all sides into account.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crypto Market Daily Highlights: Fed Fear and Regulatory Jitters Weigh - February 27, 2023
- Lockheed’s HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success - February 27, 2023
- Mexico, Tesla near deal on investment after president’s phone call- sources - February 27, 2023