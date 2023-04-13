By Mike Scarcella (Reuters) – Food and drug retailer Kroger Co on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss as “speculative” a consumer antitrust lawsuit alleging the company’s proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons Companies Inc would lessen grocer competition and drive up prices.
