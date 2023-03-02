(Reuters) -Kroger Co forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the supermarket chain benefits from higher prices, easing cost pressures and steady demand for its groceries and other essentials.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Build Consolidation - March 2, 2023
- Kroger sees annual profit above estimates - March 2, 2023
- Mexico president to launch anti-inflation plan with Latin American counterparts - March 2, 2023