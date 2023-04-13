By Luiza Ilie and Jason Hovet BUCHAREST – NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukrainian air and missile defences with those of its allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday.
