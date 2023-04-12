KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military rejected as untrue a Russian claim to have captured more than 80% of the city of Bakhmut and said on Wednesday that Kyiv’s forces controlled “considerably” more than 20% of it in the east.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to Target 132.50 on US Wholesale Inflation and Jobless Claims - April 12, 2023
- UK confirms further $500 million in loan guarantees for Ukraine - April 12, 2023
- Kyiv denies Wagner Bakhmut claim, Russia says forces advancing - April 12, 2023