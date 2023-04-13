By Nick Carey LONDON (Reuters) – Legacy automakers got off to a late start with their commercial electric vans, opening the door for other electric commercial vehicle (ECV) makers to gain a foothold, as the Maxus brand from China’s SAIC Motor Corp has done in Europe.
