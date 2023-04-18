PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pass buried at least 10 trucks on Tuesday and dozens of people were feared trapped, officials said.
