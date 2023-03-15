PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Latin America has a “very resilient and well-managed” financial system, Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn said on Wednesday, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which has roiled markets.
