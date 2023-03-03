By Steve Gorman (Reuters) – A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) early on Friday, carrying two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut to begin a six-month science mission.
