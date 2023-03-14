By Kylie Madry MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Tech startups in Latin America are struggling to find banking alternatives after the sudden crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the few banks that offered much-needed dollar accounts and catered to the specific needs of the sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- South Korea Feb unemployment rate eases to match record low - March 14, 2023
- Latin American tech startups scramble after SVB collapse - March 14, 2023
- U.S. Fed to consider tougher rules for midsize banks after SVB, Signature failures -WSJ - March 14, 2023