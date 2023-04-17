By Alexandra Valencia QUITO (Reuters) – The defense representing Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso has asked lawmakers to declare impeachment hearings against him inadmissible, arguing that the embezzlement of which he is accused did not take place, the president’s lawyer said on Monday.
