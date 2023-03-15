BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh did not attend a corruption probe hearing on Wednesday held by a local judge alongside European investigators after procedural objections by Salameh’s lawyer, two sources told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Malawi’s death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 225 - March 15, 2023
- Marketmind-Deep breaths as banks calm, but only a bit - March 15, 2023
- India’s February exports rise despite global weakness - March 15, 2023