By Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh attended a court hearing in Beirut on Thursday which was also witnessed by European investigators looking into whether he embezzled vast sums of dollars in public funds, two judicial sources said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Lebanon central bank head attends corruption hearing – sources - March 16, 2023
- Norwegian companies see stable outlook, central bank survey shows - March 16, 2023
- How Credit Suisse has evolved over 167 years - March 16, 2023