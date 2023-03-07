By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Toymaker Lego said store openings in China and strong demand in Western Europe and the Americas had delivered 17% sales growth in 2022, adding that it expects to outpace the market this year.
