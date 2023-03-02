By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, cannot revive a lawsuit accusing former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, Apollo co-founder Josh Harris and others of conspiring to destroy his reputation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Serbians protest removal of prosecutors probing corruption - March 2, 2023
- Leon Black cannot revive conspiracy lawsuit–US appeals court - March 2, 2023
- US Senators question Binance and its US partner over compliance - March 2, 2023