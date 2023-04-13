By Simon Jessop LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s biggest asset manager, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), said on Thursday it would back a number of climate-focused shareholder resolutions at the annual meetings of leading U.S. and Canadian banks.
