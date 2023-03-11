TRIPOLI (Reuters) – U.N. Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary – FDIC email - March 11, 2023
- Libyan elections are possible this year, U.N. envoy says - March 11, 2023
- Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east - March 11, 2023