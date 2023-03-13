By Mike Scarcella (Reuters) – A dispute between Sysco Corp and the world’s largest litigation funder is broadening, as Burford Capital Limited seeks a court order to bar the food distribution giant from settling price-fixing claims against major U.S. chicken, pork and beef producers.
