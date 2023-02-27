By Mike Scarcella (Reuters) – Live Nation Entertainment Inc and subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC asked a U.S. judge on Friday to halt a proposed consumer class action over their sales of Taylor Swift concert tickets and instead force claims to be heard privately in arbitration.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Live Nation says Taylor Swift fans can’t sue over ticket debacle - February 27, 2023
- Wizz Air to suspend Moldova flights, citing security - February 27, 2023
- Brazil’s Haddad says central bank nominees not to be disclosed this week - February 27, 2023