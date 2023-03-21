By Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) – London’s Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself, an independent review said on Tuesday, heaping pressure on the Met’s new chief to reform Britain’s biggest police force.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Xi invites Putin to China for third Belt and Road Forum – Xinhua - March 21, 2023
- Google suspends China’s Pinduoduo app on security concerns - March 21, 2023
- Chinese COVID data from animal market gives clues on origins – report - March 21, 2023