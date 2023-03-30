By Aidan Lewis CAIRO (Reuters) – A fund to deliver financing to places affected by climate-fuelled disasters should be created by the annual U.N. climate summit that opens at the end of November, the lead host negotiator at last year’s summit said on Thursday.
