(Reuters) – Lowe’s Cos Inc forecast full-year sales below market expectations on Wednesday, hit by weak demand for home improvement products as inflation forces consumers to pause spending on projects around their homes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Massachusetts U.S. Attorney taps ex-DOJ watchdog to defend her in ethics probe - March 1, 2023
- Lowe’s forecasts annual sales below estimates on slowdown in demand - March 1, 2023
- Pakistan’s February CPI rises 31.5% year-on-year - March 1, 2023