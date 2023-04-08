BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government should revise the rules for increasing mandatory expenses and budget constraints before the end of the year, once reform of the tax system has been decided, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Lula’s government should revise Brazil’s mandatory spending constraints, says Haddad - April 8, 2023
- Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103 - April 8, 2023
- Israel says missile alert sounded in Golan Heights - April 8, 2023