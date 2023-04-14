PARIS (Reuters) – LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Platinum Invest Group, the owner of French jewellery producers Orest and Abysse, with an eye to bulking up production for its U.S. jeweller Tiffany.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Slightly Lower Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings - April 14, 2023
- Asian bonds draw biggest foreign inflows in over a year - April 14, 2023
- Biden to wrap up ‘homecoming’ tour with West of Ireland rally - April 14, 2023