PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he backed including the right to abortion in the constitution, a move he said would send a signal of solidarity to women around the world.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Biden’s focus on deficit in budget is targeted at Republicans - March 8, 2023
- Macron backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution - March 8, 2023
- US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84% - March 8, 2023