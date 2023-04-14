By Ingrid Melander and Elizabeth Pineau PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Constitutional Council will on Friday give its hotly-anticipated verdict on whether the government’s plans to increase the retirement age, which have triggered massive protests, are in line with constitutional rules.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bank of Canada discussed raising rates at latest policy meeting -governor - April 14, 2023
- Nurses in England reject pay offer, plan more strikes - April 14, 2023
- EU’s Dombrovskis sees some progress on steel, battery minerals talks with U.S - April 14, 2023