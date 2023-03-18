QUITO (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook an island region of Ecuador on Saturday, causing inhabitants to rush out of buildings but there were no immediate official reports of damage to people or infrastructure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK interior minister visits Rwanda to expand deportation plan - March 18, 2023
- Australia did not promise US support for Taiwan in submarines deal - March 18, 2023
- BBC soccer commentator Lineker returns after suspension for criticising government - March 18, 2023