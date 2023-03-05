By Ruma Paul and Sudipto Ganguly DHAKA (Reuters) -A “major” fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying several homes, is now under control, police officials told Reuters, adding that there were no casualties.
