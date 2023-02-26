LONDON (Reuters) – Global asset managers controlling trillions of dollars are failing to invest in a way that will protect climate, biodiversity and people, despite efforts by the industry to promote its sustainable finance credentials, the corporate responsibility group ShareAction said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Majority of global asset managers still not investing responsibly, ShareAction says - February 26, 2023
- Hong Kong police charge three after model found dismembered in fridge - February 26, 2023
- USD/JPY, WTI Oil – Markets React to Rising Prices in the US - February 26, 2023