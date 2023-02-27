KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s finance ministry said on Monday Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS have agreed to pay $1.8 billion to settle a legal dispute over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.
