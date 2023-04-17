VALLETTA (Reuters) – Sixty migrants who were rescued from two boats in the central Mediterranean landed in Malta on Monday in the biggest arrival of migrants on the island for months, eyewitnesses said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Malta receives 60 rescued migrants in first arrivals in months - April 17, 2023
- BIS head warns of threats to financial stability, rates need to stay higher - April 17, 2023
- US SEC charges Bittrex with operating unregistered securities exchange - April 17, 2023